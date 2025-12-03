Samantha Prabhu's Husband, Raj Nidimoru, Can't Take His Eyes Off Her In Unseen Photos From Couple's Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru's unseen wedding photos have started to surface on social media. The couple tied the knot in a secret and intimate ceremony on December 1 at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore. The actress confirmed the news of their relationship by sharing the first photos from their Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha.

New, unseen photos of Samantha Ruth Prabhu from her wedding day | Image: Pallavi Singh/Instagram

Days after the beautiful ceremony, Samantha's stylists, friends and family members have now shared the photos from inside the event. The official photographers for the wedding ceremony took to their Instagram account to share unseen photos from Samantha's wedding album. In the photos shared by her stylist Pallavi Singh, a mesmerised Raj Nidimoru could be seen adoring his new wife as the actres walked a few steps in front of him.

Raj Nidimoru adoring Samantha Ruth Prabhu in unseen photo from their wedding | Image: Pallavi Singh /Instagram

The unseen pictures also give a closer look at Samantha's bridal fit. The Kushi actress donned a traditional red saree featuring golden motifs and a heavily embroidered border. She teamed the sare with a matching blouse which featured an intricate gold design on the border and the back. Custom-made by Arpita Mehta, the saree was handwoven, flaming red banarsi sari crafted in pure Katan satin silk. As per a post by the designer, the fit was curated in a time of 2-3 weeks.



Samantha Ruth Prabu opted for a traditional red outfit for her special day | Image: Pallavi Singh /Instagram

The new pictures from the wedding ceremony also gives a closer look at the unique mehendi design on Samantha's palm and feet. The actress completed the look with a heavy, golden choker, bangle and earrings. The stylist shared photos of the new bride with the caption, “Divine feminine in full bloom!!!" Social media users have been lavishing praises on the actress following the new photos.



The unseen photos give a clearer look at her mehendi | Image: Pallavi Singh /Instagram



