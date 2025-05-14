Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Boyfriend Or Doting Husband? The Family Man Director Raj Nidimoru's Relationship Status Raises Doubts Over Adultery

Samantha Ruth Prabhu got divorced from her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya in 2021. She has been battling the autoimmune condition, myositis, and is taking up fewer projects. However, she marked a new innings in her career in the film industry as her first production Subham released on May 9. However, more than her professional commitments, her personal life has become the talking point on social media.

Her relationship rumours with director Raj Nidimoru have been rife, but of late, not only has she been making public appearances with him, but also dropped some cutesy pictures of the duo on her Instagram handle. While she hinted at "new beginnings" in one of her posts that featured an image of her with Raj, another post saw a mushy snap of them with the former resting her head on the latter's shoulder.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu with Raj Nidimoru | Image: Instagram

Their candid moments have fuelled relationship rumours, with netizens asking Samantha to "make it official" between them. Meanwhile, Raj's relationship with his filmmaker wife Shhyamali De has also intrigued many. De is an assistant director who has worked with Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra and Vishal Bhardwaj. She has posted several pictures with Raj on her Instagram handle, and some more with their common friends.

Raj Nidimoru and his wife Shhyamali De married in 2015 | Image: Instagram

Their last photo together on Instagram was posted by her on Valentine's Day 2023. As Raj's relationship rumors with Samantha have got tongues wagging, many are wondering where Raj and De stand in their married life.

Raj Nidimoru (L) and his wife Shhyamali De and their daughter; (R) Krishna DK and his wife Anuradha | Image: X