Raj Nidimoru's Wife Shhyamali De Shares Cryptic Post As Samantha Ruth Prabhu Takes Next Step In Relationship With Citadel Honey Bunny Director

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has made her relationship with Raj Nidimoru official by sharing multiple photos with him on Instagram. The actress and the filmmaker have collaborated on the shows Citadel: Honey Bunny and Family Man. Despite the speculation around their relationship, the duo has always maintained that they are just friends. Amid this, a note shared by Raj Nidimoru's wife, Shhyamali De, has gone viral on social media.

Raj Nidimoru's wife's social media post goes viral

On May 14, Shhyamali De took to her Instagram account to share a positive note. She shared a post on ‘sending blessings’ to people who ‘think of her, hear her, speak to her and meet her’. While she did not specify anyone's name or take a dig, her note has gone viral after Samantha shared a series of photos with Raj. As per reports, Raj Nidimoru and Shhyamali De tied the knot on December 4, 2015. They are also parents to a daughter. Amid news of Raj and Samantha's linkup, it remains unclear if the duo is still married.



A screengrab of Shhyamali De's post | Image: Instagram

On May 14, Samantha took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos with Raj Nidimoru amid rumours of their linkup. In one of the photos, the actress could be seen resting her head on the shoulder of Raj. Social media users took this as a confirmation of the duo's dating. Previously, the actress had also shared a post for her debut production venture, Subham, in which she shared a cosy selfie with the filmmaker.



