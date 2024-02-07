Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 19:31 IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reviews Teja Sajja Starrer HanuMan, Says 'Film Made Me Feel Like A Kid'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram stories to pen a long note for Teja Sajja starrer HanuMan, congratulating the film's team.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Samantha Ruth Prabhu | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
HanuMan has been gaining praise from all corners. Just recently, the I & B Minister met with the star of the film Teja Sajja and lauded the actor and the team for making a "cinematic masterpiece" and depicting "sanatan dharma". The latest celeb to join the list praising the film was Teja Sajja's Oh Baby co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The actress took to her social media handle to pen a long note for the Teja Sajja starrer.

Image credit: Teja Sajja/X

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Feels Like A Kid After Watching HanuMan

In a long note on Instagram Stories, Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, "The best kind of movies are those that make us feel like a kid again. The exciting visuals, cinematic highs, humour, and magic all tied together with some amazing music, visuals, and performances. This is the wizardly that HanuMan has unleashed on the big screen."

Samantha further thanked director Prasanth Varma for this exceptional film and said, "Can't wait to see the next chapters of your universe unfold."

She also lauded her Oh Baby co-star Teja Sajja and wrote, "Boy did you surprise me, your comic timing, your innocence, and amazing all-round performance as Hanumanthy was the heart of the film."

She concluded, "The music and the vfx tied this amazing package so beautifully that it left me wanting more. Congratulations to the stellar cast."

When Teja Revealed Shiva Rajkumar, Siva Karthikeyan, Chiranjeevi Lauded His Film

In an interview with Republic, Teja Sajja revealed how stars from various industries reached out to him via phone calls to congratulate him upon his film's release. Teja said, "Shiv anna (Shiva Rajkumar) called me. Chiranjeevi sir praised my film. Samantha Garu called to congratulate me. Siva Karthikeyan is so sweet that though he had his film hit the screens same as my film's release date, still he made the time to call up and congratulate me. Dhanush sir had Captain Miller hitting the screens, yet he has asked for us to send him our film, he is watching it. This makes us feel so fortunate and inclusive. They have been very supportive."
 

Published January 18th, 2024 at 19:31 IST

