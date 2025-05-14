Thudarum Overtakes L2 Empuraan At Box Office, Mohanlal Starrer Continues Its Dream Run After 3 Weeks

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal's Thudarum has emerged as a huge blockbuster, collecting a whopping ₹100 crore in just Kerala alone. The crime thriller, which many have billed as the "next Drishyam", has completed its three-week run at the box office and has also surpassed the domestic nett collections of Mohanlal's last hit L2: Empuraan, thus also emerging as his biggest grosser in India.

Thudarum has now minted ₹105.13 crore, a little more than Empuraan. While both films have been blockbusters and the latter also emerged as the highest-grossing Mollywood title worldwide, Thudarum is closing in on it fast and is likely to outperform Empuraan, now overseas too. The film collected ₹51 crore in its first week, followed by ₹35.35 crore in the second week. In its third week, the collections will be more than ₹20 crore, pushing its India biz closer to ₹110 crore.

Mohanlal and Shobana feature in Thudarum | Image: X

Directed by Tharun Moorthy, Thudarum had triggered huge excitement among fans for various reasons. It featured actress Shobana opposite Mohanlal after almost 19 years. Their onscreen pairing is among the most loved in Malayalam cinema. Some of the landmark films in which the two actors have featured together include Manichithrathazhu, Thenmavi Kombathu and Mambazhakkalam.

Thudarum is Mohanlal's 360th film and his 56th film with actress Shobana. The film has music by Jakes Bejoy and cinematography by Shaji Kumar. Written by K R Sunil and Tharun Moorthy, the film has editing by Shafeeque VB. Up next, Mohanlal will feature in a cameo role in Kannappa. According to the makers, he portrays the powerful character of Kirat in the mythological drama starring Vishnu Manchu in the lead role.

Mohanlal will feature in a cameo role in Kannappa | Image: X