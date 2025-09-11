Samantha Ruth Prabhu Is 'Happiest She's Ever Been' Despite No Movie Release In 2 Years: Every Friday Would Give Me Anxiety...

Samantha Ruth Prabhu attended the 52nd National Management Convention by All India Management Association in New Delhi on September 9. Speaking on the panel, the actress expressed her desire to create an impact outside of the film business. She spoke about how her visibility as an actor helped her champion impactful businesses. The actress also addressed that ever since her diagnosis with myositis, an autoimmune condition, she has been taking sporadic work in movies. Samantha shared how her outlook towards life has changed, and she does not want to compete with her contemporaries.

Speaking on the panel, Samantha shared how she has changed in the past few years. She said, “The previous version of me probably had five films releasing in a year because that was the symbol of a successful actor… You needed to have five films, a big blockbuster, and you had to be on the list of Top 10 actors. That was needed to endorse the biggest multinational brands. Today, I haven’t had a film release in two years, and I am not on any lists. I don’t have a 1000-crore film, but I am the happiest I have ever been.”

She also addressed how the stress of the new release gave her anxiety. Samantha added, “I was so fragile. Every Friday would change and give me anxiety, that someone would claim my position tomorrow, and I would be replaced. My whole self-worth was based on the calculator of that Friday.”



