Watch: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Exude Power Couple Vibes At New York Fashion Week, Videos Go Viral

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attended the opening show of the New York Fashion Week 2025. The couple were dressed to the nines for the showcase by Ralph Lauren. Photos and videos of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas from the front row and guest area are now viral online.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas ace Minimalism at Ralph Lauren show at New York Fashion Week 2025

Ralph Lauren presented their Spring 2026 collection at New York Fashion Week 2025 on September 10. The collection, defined as ‘minimalist’, featured monotone outfits, oversized jackets, fitted dresses and classic accessories. Seated in the front row of the show were Jessica Chastain, Naomi Watts, singers Usher, Nick Jonas, and Priyanka Chopra.

The Fashion actress has been a long client of Ralph Lauren. She has often opted for the brand for major appearances such as the MET Gala and her wedding. Priyanka is one of the regulars at Ralph Lauren shows and is known as one of the most popular supporters of the fashion label.



For the fashion evening, Priyanka Chopra opted for a brown, velvet blazer, cinched at the waist with a statement matching belt. She complemented the look with a velvet devoré maxi skirt. The muted floral details on her outfit matched perfectly with Nick Jonas's tie. The singer complemented his wife by donning a brownish suit teamed with a white shirt. He completed the look with a signature tie with floral motifs. The singer looked dapper in black sunglasses. In the viral videos, the couple could be seen exchanging smiles as they posed for the paparazzi at the venue.

