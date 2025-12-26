Viral Video: Ranveer Singh Vacationing In New York Amid Controversy Over Don 3 Exit, Dhurandhar Blockbuster Run?

Ranveer Singh is basking in the success of Dhurandhar, which is boasting records that no Hindi film could ever achieve until now. Ahead of the holiday season, the actor, along with his wife and actress Deepika Padukone, jetted off from Mumbai. Viral videos doing the rounds on social media now claim that the couple is vacationing in New York. This also comes amid rumours swirling around Ranveer's alleged exit from Farhan Akhtar's Don 3.

Is Ranveer Singh spending Christmas and New Year's in New York?

On December 25, an Instagram user took to the social media app to share videos of Ranveer Singh from Chelsea Market in New York. While the actor appeared blurry and featured in the video only for a few seconds, several residents of the area confirmed that he and Deepika Padukone have been in New York for the holidays. Netizens in the comment section also shared that members from Deepika Padukone's team can also be spotted in the video. It is uncertain if the video is new or whether the person identified in the video is Ranveer Singh or not.



Ranveer Singh's controversial exit from Don 3

The alleged spotting of Ranveer Singh comes amid the controversy of the actor's exit from the much-awaited movie, Don 3. The actor was announced to play the lead role in the actioner directed by Farhan Akhtar. However, soon after his latest release, Dhurandhar erupted at the box office, it is being rumoured that Ranveer is no longer a part of the movie.

Some reports suggest that Ranveer Singh is prioritising other movies, such as Pralay, following the release of Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar. The movie has grossed over ₹1000 crore at the worldwide box office and is on its way to becoming the highest-grossing Indian movie ever. The second part of the movie will hit the big screens on March 19, and the post-production work on it is underway. Some other reports also suggest that the actor has not quit the project, but he was ousted. It was reported that Ranveer Singh was fired because he demanded a massive fee hike post the release of his movie Dhurandhar.



