Samrat Prithviraj director says Aditya Chopra ignored his suggestions, expresses disappointment

Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the director of the much-anticipated movie Samrat Prithviraj, has shed light on the film's colossal failure at the box office in 2022. In a candid conversation with Mukesh Khanna on his YouTube channel, Dwivedi expressed his thoughts on the film's shortcomings and the behind-the-scenes dynamics. He revealed that even before its release, the audience had raised multiple objections about various elements of the film.

Samrat Prithviraj | Image: IMDb

Critics highlighted concerns about Akshay Kumar's appearance as the 26-year-old king, citing age disparity and questioning the authenticity of his portrayal. He also opened up about the scrutiny extended to the choice of actress Manushi Chillar and the discrepancies in the depiction of Prithviraj's physique.

Clash of visions with producer Aditya Chopra

Admitting their failure to meet audience expectations, Chandraprakash Dwivedi stated, "In this film, different people had different roles and responsibilities. I was the weakest of the lot." He emphasised the collective responsibility and expressed disappointment in the team's inability to deliver.

Samrat Prithviraj poster | Image: IMDb

Chandraprakash Dwivedi highlighted the divergence in creative visions between himself and producer Aditya Chopra regarding the historical film's portrayal. He acknowledged Aditya Chopra's involvement but pointed out their differing perspectives. Despite expressing objections during production, Dwivedi admitted to proceeding with the film against his better judgment.

Samrat Prithviraj poster | Image: IMDb

Chandraprakash Dwivedi talks about the lessons he has leanred

Reflecting on the aftermath, Dwivedi and lead actor Akshay Kumar realised the importance of preserving historical accuracy. They learned that "no one should tamper with history." He continued, "Even after the film, I told Akshay that this country sees you as a national icon."

Despite the setback, Dwivedi and Akshay Kumar continued their collaboration in subsequent projects, including Ram Setu and OMG 2, maintaining a professional relationship despite the film's failure.

Akshay Kumar starrer Samrat Prithviraj grossed a mere ₹68 crore at the box office in India. The film faced severe criticism and emerged as one of the biggest failures in 2022.