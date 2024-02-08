Advertisement

Singer Sanam Puri got married to his longtime girlfriend Zuchobeni Tungoe on Thursday, January 11. The couple exchanged the vows in an intimate wedding ceremony held in Nagaland. The first picture and a wedding video from the wedding ceremony are going viral on the internet. The wedding was a mix of Punjabi traditions and Naga rituals.

A look at the dreamy video from Sanam Puri-Zuchobeni Tungoe's white wedding

In the viral video, Sanam Puri and Zuchobeni Tungoe looked elegant and graceful in the viral wedding picture and video. Sanam can be seen sporting a black tuxedo, while Zuchobeni looks beautiful in a white gown. The video shows the couple holding each other's hands as a priest solemnizes their union. The wedding was a mix of Punjabi traditions and Naga rituals.

Soon after the video went viral, fans flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages. A user wrote, "Congratulations. May God bless your beginning." Another wrote, "Big congratulations to both of you my favorite couple". Others dropped heart emoticons in the comment section.

More about Sanam Puri and Zuchobeni Tungoe

The couple, who dated for years, have been quite vocal about their relationship and didn't shy from uploading each other's photos on their respective social media handles. Zuchobeni, a few days ago, shared a video on his Instagram handle offering a glimpse inside her bachelorette party. She captioned the post as, "I have the best girlfriends in the world. This was the besttttttt surprise party ever and we reeled it it."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanam Puri is considered one of the versatile singers. He formed the Indian pop rock band SANAM in 2010, known for its renditions of old classic Indian Bollywood songs as well as original music. It consists of Sanam Puri (lead vocalist/composer), Samar Puri (lyricist/lead guitar/composer), Venky S or Venkat Subramaniyam (bass guitar) and Keshav Dhanraj. He has also sung for Bollywood movies such as Gori Tere Pyaar Mein, Hasee Toh Phasee, Humshakals, and Student of the Year 2, to name a few.