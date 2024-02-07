Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 21:04 IST

Sandeep Reddy Vanga Reacts To Viral 'Papa' Fan Video After Animal OTT Release

Sandeep Reddy Vanga had an endearing reaction to a Telugu film fan page creating a montage of every time the word 'Papa' was uttered in Animal.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Sandeep Reddy Vanga
Sandeep Reddy Vanga | Image:Twitter
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Sandeep Reddy Vanga is currently basking in the success of his last cinematic outing, Animal. The Ranbir Kapoor led family saga which just marked its debut on OTT, has enjoyed a stellar theatrical run even as it was flanked by many a controversy and debate sparked by its polarising content. Animal finds itself back in the news now, owing to a fan-made video which has attained viral status on the internet.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga reacts to Animal's viral fan-made video


For the unversed, Animal's plot has a strained yet intense father-son relationship at its core, essayed through Ranbir Kapoor's Ranvijay Singh and Anil Kapoor's Balbir Singh. Post Animal's digital debut, a fan-made video has been doing the rounds of the internet doing an elaborate round up of every time the word 'papa' has been uttered in the film. For those interested, the count stands at 196.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga has now reacted to the same video with a rather endearing response. The director's response, posted through his official X handle read, "Papa meri jaan Thank you @TeluguOchu You have edited it wonderfully" followed by a clap emoji. Separately, Vanga will soon be commencing work on his next project - the Prabhas led Spirit which is reportedly slated to go on floors this September. Animal is currently streaming on Netflix.

Anil Kapoor has always wanted to play Ranbir Kapoor's father


In a recent film discussion shared by Netflix India, Ranbir Kapoor revealed an anecdote from the time he was prepping for his debut film Saawariya, which also starred Sonam Kapoor, daughter to Anil Kapoor. The veteran actor had reportedly told Ranbir at the beginning of his career that he would end up playing his father in a film in the near future. 

He said, "We used to go to Anil Sir's house a lot…he had told me then that I have never played a father's role but I will play your father in a film one day." To this, Anil Kapoor added, "I knew Chintu (Rishi Kapoor), and his relationship with Ranbir which we discussed. So all these things were very rich and very wet for me, internally. For me to do this role and do it with Ranbir, it was a very full circle..." 

Published January 28th, 2024 at 19:39 IST

