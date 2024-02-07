Updated February 6th, 2024 at 00:40 IST
Sandeep Reddy Vanga Says People Will Puke After Watching Farhan Akhtar's Mirzapur
Sandeep Reddy Vanga in a recent interview called out Farhan Akhatr's production Mirzapur and said that people will puke if they watched it.
- Entertainment
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Sandeep Reddy Vanga's latest film Animal featuring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, has stirred a debate on its portrayal of toxic masculinity. It also drew criticism from a veteran lyricist who also happens to be actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar’s father. He deemed films like Animal as potentially dangerous for society.
Sandeep Vanga says critics should watch the film before slamming it
In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Sandeep Vanga responded to Farhan’s father's remarks and asserted that it is evident Akhtar did not watch the entire film. Sandeep expressed disappointment and said, "If someone is talking without watching the film, what can I say about them? Obviously, you feel bad because it is very clear that he has not seen the film."
Sandeep suggested that before pointing fingers at his work, critics should reflect on their own surroundings and scrutinise the content produced by their close associates.
Advertisement
Sandeep Vanga slams Farhan Akhtar’s Mirzapur
Taking a direct jab at Farhan’s father, Sandeep questioned why Akhtar did not express similar concerns about his son's work. Sandeep specifically pointed to Farhan's involvement in the production of Mirzapur, a widely acclaimed but controversial web series.
Advertisement
Sandeep said, “Why didn’t he tell the same thing to Farhan Akhtar when he was producing Mirzapur. Duniya bhar ke gaali Mirzapur ek show mai hai and I haven’t watched the whole show. When the show was translated to Telugu, if you watch that, then you will feel like puking. Why is he not checking his son’s work?”
The critique of Farhan’s father around Animal was centred on a controversial scene where Ranbir Kapoor's character instructs Tripti Dimri's character to lick his shoe.
Advertisement
Animal was recently released on the OTT platform Netflix and also features Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol. Despite the controversy, Animal became a commercial success and grossed over Rs 900 crores worldwide.
Advertisement
Published February 5th, 2024 at 23:37 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.