Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 00:40 IST

Sandeep Reddy Vanga Says People Will Puke After Watching Farhan Akhtar's Mirzapur

Sandeep Reddy Vanga in a recent interview called out Farhan Akhatr's production Mirzapur and said that people will puke if they watched it.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Farhan Akhtar
Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Farhan Akhtar | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's latest film Animal featuring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, has stirred a debate on its portrayal of toxic masculinity. It also drew criticism from a veteran lyricist who also happens to be actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar’s father. He deemed films like Animal as potentially dangerous for society.

Sandeep Vanga says critics should watch the film before slamming it

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Sandeep Vanga responded to Farhan’s father's remarks and asserted that it is evident Akhtar did not watch the entire film. Sandeep expressed disappointment and said, "If someone is talking without watching the film, what can I say about them? Obviously, you feel bad because it is very clear that he has not seen the film."

Sandeep suggested that before pointing fingers at his work, critics should reflect on their own surroundings and scrutinise the content produced by their close associates.

Advertisement

Sandeep Vanga slams Farhan Akhtar’s Mirzapur

Taking a direct jab at Farhan’s father, Sandeep questioned why Akhtar did not express similar concerns about his son's work. Sandeep specifically pointed to Farhan's involvement in the production of Mirzapur, a widely acclaimed but controversial web series.

Advertisement

Sandeep said, “Why didn’t he tell the same thing to Farhan Akhtar when he was producing Mirzapur. Duniya bhar ke gaali Mirzapur ek show mai hai and I haven’t watched the whole show. When the show was translated to Telugu, if you watch that, then you will feel like puking. Why is he not checking his son’s work?”

The critique of Farhan’s father around Animal was centred on a controversial scene where Ranbir Kapoor's character instructs Tripti Dimri's character to lick his shoe. 

Advertisement

Animal was recently released on the OTT platform Netflix and also features Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol. Despite the controversy, Animal became a commercial success and grossed over Rs 900 crores worldwide.

Advertisement

Published February 5th, 2024 at 23:37 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

4 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

4 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

5 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

5 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

5 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

7 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

10 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

10 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

10 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

10 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

11 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

13 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

13 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

13 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

14 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

16 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

16 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

16 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videosan hour ago

  2. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India Newsan hour ago

  3. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleriesan hour ago

  4. 12th Film Success 'Silver Lining' For Independent Films: Vishal Bhardwaj

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  5. Thalapathy 69: THIS Director Joins The Race To Helm Vijay Starrer

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement