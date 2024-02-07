Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 23:00 IST

Sanjay Dutt's Arrest To Vulgar Tag On Choli Ke Peeche: Khal Nayak Director Revisits Controversies

Subhash Ghai recently opened up on the plethora of controversies that plagued his Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit starrer Khal Nayak, prior to its release.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Sanjay Dutt
Sanjay Dutt | Image:YouTube
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
1993 release Khal Nayak, stands as one of filmmaker Subhash Ghai's most popular films to date. However, the film was flanked and bogged down by many a controversy around the time of its release. Ghai recently revisited that chapter of his long spanning career, reflecting on the same.

Subhash Ghai recounts the trying times amid which Khal Nayak released


Khal Nayak, starring Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit and Jackie Shroff in the lead, released back in 1993. Mere months prior to the film's release however, Dutt was arrested under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Preventive Act) and the Arms Act. Ironically, Sanjay Dutt essayed the role of a criminal in the film. Addressing the same, during an interview with ANI, Ghai said, "(Sanjay's arrest) did not majorly impact the making of the film but yes there was a lot of noise in the media. I felt bad that he went to jail. We had already finished the shooting part of the film when he got arrested...only the last court scene was in the making when all that happened."

Not just this, but Choli Ke Peeche - a rather popular song from the film, featuring Madhuri Dixit, also came under fire reportedly on account of promoting "vulgarity". Ghai shared, "The main hardship we faced due to Choli Ke Peeche song. People labelled it 'vulgar', protests happened. Around 32 political units came and protested against me. They demanded a ban, many even claimed that I was promoting a terrorist."

How did Subhash Ghai deal with the controversies?


The interview also saw Ghai reveal how his approach to deal with the spate of controversies was to simply let his work speak for itself. As a matter of fact, he was ready for his film to be removed all together if people still found the content offensive after watching it.

He said, "I told the protestors to first watch the film and then decide. 'If after watching you feel that there is something wrong in it then please do remove my film', I told them. I made the film with my honest intentions. The film talks about how...he becomes a nayak from a khalnayak. The story was about transformation of a villain, but you know when there is a 'josh', it stays for a long time within our country, and by the time it goes, your life ends up being ruined."

Published January 28th, 2024 at 20:29 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

