Sanjay Leela Bhansali Suffered Heart Attack On His 63th Birthday? Family Issues Statement Amid Health Concerns And Hospitalisation Reports

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali turned a year older on February 24. While he has been busy with the filming of Love & War, news reports recently surfaced that he was hospitalised after suffering a heart attack. As concern rose among film fraternity members and fans, the director's family issued a statement regarding his health via the Instagram handle of Bhansali Productions. While Bhansali's health was revealed to be "absolutely fine", the note did not confirm or refer to the heart attack but mentioned that he visited the hospital for a "routine checkup".

"Mr Sanjay Leela Bhansali is doing absolutely fine. He has gone in for a routine medical check-up and there is no cause for concern. We sincerely appreciate the love, care, and concern shown by everyone. Thank you for your continued support and warm wishes," the statement from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam director's family read.

A section of the media claimed that the Padmaavat director suffered a heart attack on his 63rd birthday on Tuesday and was rushed to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital.

The filmmaker, known for big scale dramas such as Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, Bajirao Mastani and OTT series Heeramandi, is currently working on his next theatrical release, Love & War, starring Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor. The movie was first announced in January 2024 and was expected to release on Christmas 2025. However, constant delays have continued to push its release date. Said to be hitting the big screens on Eid 2026, Love & War currently has no fixed release date and continues to be in production.