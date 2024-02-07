Advertisement

Actress Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday were spotted outside the Maddock Films office. The banner is currently busy promoting its upcoming much-anticipated film, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The film stars Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in the leading roles.

Sara and Ananya at Maddock Films office

Actress Ananya Panday who is currently basking in the success of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan was seen coming out of the Maddock films office on January 31. Apart from Ananya, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke star Sara Ali Khan too was captured coming out of the production house. Although there are no official announcements, buzz suggests that the two leading ladies of the B-town might get ropped for a project.

Ananya Panday recently walked the ramp for fashion designer Rahul Mishra, and the glimpses of her going veni vidi vici on the ramp have set the internet on fire, literally. The Bollywood actress, who is currently in the news for her acting chops in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and her alleged relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur, wore what Rahul Mishra has named ‘Moth Light’ in the couture.



Maddock films upcoming project

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is the much anticipated upcoming project of Maddock films starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. The song captures the undeniable chemistry between the two stars. The film has been creating a lot of buzz ever since its trailer was released. The romantic drama has received immense love from the audience.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya upcoming project of Maddock films I Image: IMDb

As for the film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, besides Shahid Kapoor, it stars Kriti Sanon as the leading lady, who plays the human-robot character named SIFRA (Super Intelligent Female Robot Automation). The film also stars Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia, and Rakesh Bedi. The film has been scheduled to be released theatrically on 9 February 2024 all over. The film has been directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah.