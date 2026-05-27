Bengali Director Anik Dutta, 66, Falls To His Death In Kolkata - Probe On
The director was widely known as a staunch leftist in his ideology. Anik Dutta was remembered by Bengali cine personalities Jeet, Mimi Chakraborty and Prosenjit Chatterjee.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Bengali filmmaker Anik Dutta has died in Kolkata. According to initial reports, Dutta was found seriously injured after allegedly falling from the terrace of a home in the Hindustan Park area. He was said to be 66 years old at the time of his death. The director had reportedly celebrated his birthday just five days prior on May 22. He had also shared nostalgic memories on social media.
The director resided in the Dover Lane locality. After the accident, Dutta was immediately rushed to a private hospital in the Dhakuria area. The hospital authorities have since confirmed Anik's demise. His body will be transported to SSKM Hospital for a post-mortem examination.
No official statement has yet been issued by the police regarding the circumstances surrounding this accident. An investigation has been initiated. It is reported that forensic experts are expected to reach the accident site shortly. Before venturing into film direction, Anik made ad films and produced numerous commercials. Anik rose to prominence in 2012 with his directorial debut, Bhooter Bhabishyat (Future Of Ghosts). The film has been remade in Hindi as Gang Of Ghosts, directed by Satish Kaushik and starring Sharman Joshi and Anupam Kher.
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Bengali film personalities, some of whom also worked with Anik over the years, mourned his sudden death on social media. Actor Jeet, Mimi Chakraborty and Prosenjit Chatterjee were among those who shared posts for Anik.
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Dutta's filmography as a director included Aascharya Pradeep, Meghnadbodh Rahasya, Bhabishyater Bhoot, Barunbabur Bondhu and Aparajito. His film Aparajito also generated significant controversy. His final film Jata Kando Kolkatatei, released last year, also became a subject of widespread discussion. The director was widely known as a staunch leftist in his ideology.
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