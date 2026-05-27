Kim Soo-hyun's Agency Reacts To Fabricated Evidence In Kim Sae-ron Dating Scandal, HoverLab CEO's Arrest

Korean star Kim Soo-hyun, 38, has cleared allegations in the dating scandal involving late actress Kim Sae-ron, who died after committing suicide in February 2025. After Sae-ron, child artist turned one of the prominent rising stars in the Korean entertainment industry, died aged 24, allegations spread widely online that Soo-hyun dated Sae-ron while she was still a minor. The deceased's family alleged the relationship began in 2015, when she was 15 and Soo-hyun was 27. Following allegations of dating a minor, Soo-hyun's career took a hit and his acting and endorsement contracts were put on hold. However, he set to make a comeback with the Disney+ series Knock Off.

It has been found out by the Seoul Gangnam Police that the sensational scandal accusing Soo-hyun of dating the late actress Sae-ron during her teenage years was built entirely on forged digital evidence. Controversial YouTube channel HoverLab, aka Garo Sero Institute and individuals reportedly linked to Sae Ron’s family now face accusations of fabricating evidence against Soo-hyun for financial gain. Kim Se-eui, CEO of Garo Sero Institute, has been arrested. He has denied any wrongdoing. According to internal police documents reviewed by local media on Thursday, authorities have uncovered a calculated smear campaign driven by a desire for online clout and financial gain.

Kim Soo-hyun (L) has been accused of dating late actress Kim Sae-ron while she was a minor | Image: X

Charges brought against Se-eui include defamation under the Information and Communications Network Act, violation of the Stalking Punishment Act, violation of the Sexual Violence Punishment Act and intimidation.

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Soo-hyun’s agency had taken legal action against the family of Sae-ron and HoverLab, which first aired the underage relationship claims, for distributing private photos and videos of the actor, including images of Soo-hyun kissing the late actor. The agency said they were not dating at the time. After the latest developments, Gold Medalist, the agency representing Soo-hyun, announced, "It has been confirmed that the various allegations and evidence raised are not factual."

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Kim Soo-hyun had accepted to dating Kim Sae-ron but confirmed that she was not a minor at the time | Image: X

The agency explained, "The KakaoTalk messages of the late Kim Sae-ron were fabricated and altered from unrelated conversations with other individuals, and the deceased's voice was also manipulated using artificial intelligence (AI) technology."

Last year, Soo-hyun accepted at a press conference that he dated Sae-ron but denied she was minor at the time.