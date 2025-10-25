Satish Shah Dies At 74: Main Hoon Na Actor's Last Post Featured Shammi Kapoor And Govinda

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai fame Satish Shah passed away in Mumbai on October 25. The actor was 74 at the time of his passing and breathed his last due to kidney failure. Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit confirmed the news of Satish Shah's death via an Instagram post. According to the filmmaker, the actor took his last breath at the Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday.'

Tributes for the actor have been pouring in on social media minutes after his demise. Fans, followers and industry insiders took to their social media accounts to share moving tributes for the Sarabhai vs Sarabhai star. Amid this, an X (formerly Twitter) post by Satish Shah has gone viral.



On October 24, a day before his passing, Satish Shah shared a throwback photo with late actor Shammi Kapoor and Govinda. He shared the picture on the occassion of Kapoor's birth anniversary. In the caption, the Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi actor wrote, “Happy B’day dearest Shammi ji. You are always around for me.”



Satish Shah became a household name after his touching performances in serials like Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi and Ghar Jamai. Though he appeared in comedy, side roles, the actor brought alive all his characters be it the ‘spitting’ professor in Main Hoon Na (2004) or the funny English-speaking Gujarati businessman in Kal Ho Na Ho (2003). His career in films and television spanned over four decades. The actor's diverse filmography includes popular hits like Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Om Shanti Om, Ra. One and Shaadi No. 1. However, his character of Indravadan Sarabhai in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai remains one of his best and most remembered performances, which also set benchmarks for comedy for many generations to come.