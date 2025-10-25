₹20 Crore From ₹140 Crore Budget Of Thamma Was Spent On Just One Scene: Report

Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, hit the big screens on October 21, coinciding with the Diwali holiday. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the movie is the fifth chapter in Maddock's horror comedy universe following Stree, Munjya, Bhediya and Stree 2. The most recent movie introduces vampires in the universe.

As per various media reports, Thamma is said to be touted on a staggering budget of ₹140 crore, making it the most expensive movie in the horror-comedy universe yet. Amid this, a report claims that a major portion of the budget was spent on just one scene. This particular scene features Varun Dhawan's cameo as Bhediya.

A source close to the production of Thamma told Bollywood Hungama, “The makers decided to go all out with the scene of Betaal vs Bhediya. Hence, a mind-boggling amount of Rs. 20 crores was spent just on that sequence. Producer Dinesh Vijan was clear – the fight scene should have top-class VFX that should stun the viewers. After all, the scene is very crucial for the future of the universe.”



The founder of Maddock Horror comedy universe, Amar Kaushik, himself supervised the scene, according to the publication. The insider in the know added, “A lot was at stake; so, Amar decided to be present when the scene was being filmed. Thamma’s director, Aditya Sarpotdar, was informed about it in advance, and he understood Amar’s point of view. He was more than happy to have Amar on the set and was also more than happy to take his valuable inputs.”



