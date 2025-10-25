Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Actor Satish Shah Dies At 74 Due To Kidney Failure

Satish Shah, best known for playing the role of Indravadhan in the television sitcom Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, breathed his last at the age of 74. The actor succumbed to kidney failure. Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit confirmed the news of his demise and shared that Satish Shah passed away at the Hinduja Hospital.

In his video message on Instagram, Ashoke Pandit shared, “Satish Shah was rushed to the hospital today after he experienced discomfort at home. He was admitted to the Hinduja hospital, where he passed away within hours of his admission. His mortal remains will be brought to his residence in Bandra, and the details of his last rites will be shared soon."

From quirky, charming and sarcastic Indravadan in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai to the ‘spitting’, flirting professor in Main Hoon Na: The many memorable roles of Satish Shah

Satish Shah has been performing iconic characters on television long before the country came to know about the concept of situational comedy (sitcom) shows. He became a household name after featuring in the popular 1984 show, Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, which aired on DD National. A trendsetter from the very beginning, Satish Shah played 55 characters in the 55 episodes of the television show.

Satish Shah with his indsutry colleagues and peers from FTII, Pune 1976 Batch | Image: X

In 1997, his show Ghar Jamai premiered and ran for a significant time. This was followed by the serial All The Best.

Satish Shah, Rupali Ganguly and Ratna Pathak Shah during the prep of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai take 2 | Image: X

He went on to do many shows and side roles in between, but gained nationwide prominence for playing the sarcastic, fun-loving, over-the-top Indravadan Sarabhai, the husband of Maya Sarabhai (played by Ratna Pathak Shah) and father of Sahil Sarabhai (played by Sumeet Raghavan) in the show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai (2004). He, with his ‘sophisticated and upper-class’ wife Maya and camaraderie with daughter-in-law Monisha (played by Rupali Ganguly), became the highlight of the show and evokes nostalgia among fans even today.



The cast of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai | Image: X

Best known for his comedy roles, Satish Shah played memorable parts in films such as Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro (1984), Hero Hiralal (1988), Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge (1995), Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999), Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003), Main Hoon Na (2004) and Ra. One (2011), among others.