Satluj Controversy Explained: Why Diljit Dosanjh's Film Based On Real Events Was Removed From OTT Hours After Release

Diljit Dosanjh's movie Satluj has been pulled down from the streaming service ZEE5 around 48 hours after it dropped on the platform. It also stars Arjun Rampal, Kanwaljit Singh, Suvinder Vicky and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan and is based on true events that unfold in Punjab post Operation Blue Star, the assassination of Indira Gandhi and the 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots. Here's a look at the controversy surrounding the film.

Stuck for years over CBFC clearance

Production house RSVP applied for certification for the film at India's Central Board of Film Certification in late 2022. It was originally titled Ghallughara, a historic term for the massacres of Sikhs in 1746, 1762 and 1984. The six-month process ended with the film getting 21 cuts and a mandated title change to Punjab '95. RSVP appealed that ruling in the Bombay High Court. Around the same time, the film was withdrawn from its planned gala premiere at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival. Reportedly, political factors were involved in that decision.

Satluj is directed by Honey Trehan | Image: X

Punjab '95 misses initial theatrical release in India

In early 2025, Diljit announced the theatrical release of Punjab '95 in February. However, the movie didn't arrive as announced. By now, the demanded cuts had risen from 21 to 120. The lead actor and director of the movie, Honey Trehan, took a strong stand and said time and again that they will not release the film with any cuts. Punjab '95 release continued to be in limbo.

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Satluj received good reviews after its India release on OTT | Image: X

Punjab '95 drops silently on ZEE5 after title change

On July 3, Punjab '95 released silently on ZEE5. Reportedly, it was the director's cut with not changes as demanded by the CBFC. However, the title was changed from Punjab '95 to Satluj. On its release, Trehan said, "From the very beginning, our intention was to tell this story with honesty, sensitivity and without compromise. After a long wait, audiences will finally witness our labour of love and hard work. Satluj is not just the story of one individual; it is a tribute to the strength of human spirit in the face of adversity. Everyone associated with the film deeply believed in the importance of this narrative, as it draws inspiration from the life of the great martyr Jaswant Singh."

ZEE5 released Satluj on July 3 before removing it on July 5 | Image: X

Diljit said during an Instagram live session that while Satluj is streaming on ZEE5 for now, he was sure that it would be pulled down soon. He also asked fans to download it for future viewing. He also expressed surprise that it came on OTT in the first place. “Today is Saturday. I feel it could be taken down by Monday. But no worries, you download it,” he said. As the actor-singer predicted, Satluj has been removed from ZEE5 "till further notice".

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Why is Satluj movie controversial?

In Satluj, Diljit essays the role of Jaswant Singh Khalra.

Jaswant Singh Khalra was Sikh activist investigating extrajudicial killings in Punjab | Image: Republic