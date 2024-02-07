Advertisement

Sendhil Ramamurthy, well-known for his role in the series Never Have I Ever, is all set for his upcoming film Do Aur Do Pyaar. The US-based actor will be starring opposite Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, and Ileana D'Cruz in the film. After the first look and motion poster of Do Aur Do Pyaar was unveiled, Sendhil Ramamurthy took to his social media handle to talk about his return to the Hindi cinema.

A file photo of Sendhil Ramamurthy | Image: Instagram

Sendhil Ramamurthy opens up about his return to Hindi cinema

Sendhil Ramamurthy also rose to fame for his role in the film Shor in the City. However, he is now gearing up for Do Aur Do Pyaar. Recently, the actor took to his Instagram handle to pen a long note on his return to Bollywood. He wrote, "my friend, @tanuj.garg produced this film. He sent me the script and I loved the character and idea of filming in India again for the 1st time since 2009. I have been a fan of Vidya Balan for a long time. She’s India’s Meryl Streep as far as I’m concerned. I can’t believe I got to work with her. It was an amazing experience. Working with Prathik and Ileana was the 🍒 on top."

He further wrote, "My work visa was organised in record time (shout out to the Indian Consulate in NYC) and before I could blink, I was on a flight from New York to Mumbai. My first day of the shoot was for this poster. I had a blast doing it and it's going to show in the film. I hope you all check it out."

Vidya Balan announces her new film Do Aur Do Pyaar

Vidya Balan took to her Instagram handle to share the motion poster of her upcoming film Do Aur Do Pyaar. Apart from Vidya Balan, the film will also feature Ileana D'Cruz, Pratik Gandhi, and Sendhil Ramamurthy. The film is directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta and produced by Sameer Nair, Deepak Segal, Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar, and Swati Iyer Chawla.

A still from Do Aur Do Pyaar motion poster | Image: Instagram

Vidya Balan shared that the film is based on the original movie titled The Lovers. Sharing the motion poster, the actress penned, "This season, let love surprise you, confuse you, consume you!💘 #DoAurDoPyaar releasing in cinemas on 29th March, 2024." The film will mark Ileana D'Cruz's return to cinemas after giving birth to her baby boy Koa Phoenix Dolan. Soon after Vidya Balan made the announcement, her fans and friends took to the comments to express their excitement.

