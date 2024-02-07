Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 17:34 IST

Shahid Kapoor Addresses Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Bahu Hamari Rajinikant Comparisons

Shahid Kapoor has opened up about the comparisons of his upcoming film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya with the TV show Bahu Hamari Rajinikant.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Teri Baaton Mein Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The film also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead role and will hit the big screen on February 9. Ahead of the release of the film, the Kabir Singh actor defended it by rubbishing claims of it drawing similarities from other shows and films. 

What was the TV show Bahu Hamari Rajinikant

In the film, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Shahid plays a robotics engineer who develops feelings and finally marries Kriti's character, Sifra, an AI (Artificial Intelligence) female robot. The movie explores an impossible love story in the uncharted territories of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Soon after the trailer was out, netizens shared their reactions to it. However, a few users compared the film's concept to actor Ridhima Pandit's popular TV show Bahu Hamari Rajnikant. 

For the unversed, the Pandit portrayed the role of a humanoid robot. Netizens have been comparing Kriti's character in Teri Baaton Mein Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya to that of Pandit's much-appreciated character in the TV show.  Kriti Sanon plays the role of a robot, SIFRA in the movie. 

Advertisement

Shahid Kapoor addresses the film’s comparison with the TV show 

On Thursday, during a press conference about the film in New Delhi, Shahid talked about the film's comparison with the TV show. He said, "Several films have been made on robots like Chitti Robot ( Rajanikant's 'Robot') and Ra.One is also there. So that is a good thing kyunki thodi familiarity hona acha hota hai kyunki viral audience ko shayd samajh hi ni aaye ki aap kya kr rhe ho...(because some familiarity is needed because the viral audience probably won't understand what you are doing). But because it (Ridhima Pandit's TV show) is already here, we thought to take it one step further and make it more complicated."

Advertisement

The film Teri Baton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar have produced it. It also features legendary actor Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. 

Advertisement

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 16:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

9 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

10 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

10 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

10 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

10 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

13 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

16 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

16 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

16 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

16 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

16 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

19 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

19 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

19 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. HDFC Bank accepts $750 million in bids for dollar bond offerings

    Business News30 minutes ago

  2. Disney, Fox, Warner Bros Discovery to launch joint sports platform

    Business News37 minutes ago

  3. Sebastian Pinera, Former President of Chile, Dies in Helicopter Crash

    World39 minutes ago

  4. Gina Carano Sues Disney, Lucasfilm Over The Mandalorian Firing

    Entertainment40 minutes ago

  5. Kuwait Boat Enters Gateway of India: Mumbai Police Launches Probe

    India News44 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement