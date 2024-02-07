Advertisement

Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Teri Baaton Mein Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The film also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead role and will hit the big screen on February 9. Ahead of the release of the film, the Kabir Singh actor defended it by rubbishing claims of it drawing similarities from other shows and films.

What was the TV show Bahu Hamari Rajinikant

In the film, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Shahid plays a robotics engineer who develops feelings and finally marries Kriti's character, Sifra, an AI (Artificial Intelligence) female robot. The movie explores an impossible love story in the uncharted territories of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Soon after the trailer was out, netizens shared their reactions to it. However, a few users compared the film's concept to actor Ridhima Pandit's popular TV show Bahu Hamari Rajnikant.

For the unversed, the Pandit portrayed the role of a humanoid robot. Netizens have been comparing Kriti's character in Teri Baaton Mein Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya to that of Pandit's much-appreciated character in the TV show. Kriti Sanon plays the role of a robot, SIFRA in the movie.

Advertisement

Shahid Kapoor addresses the film’s comparison with the TV show

On Thursday, during a press conference about the film in New Delhi, Shahid talked about the film's comparison with the TV show. He said, "Several films have been made on robots like Chitti Robot ( Rajanikant's 'Robot') and Ra.One is also there. So that is a good thing kyunki thodi familiarity hona acha hota hai kyunki viral audience ko shayd samajh hi ni aaye ki aap kya kr rhe ho...(because some familiarity is needed because the viral audience probably won't understand what you are doing). But because it (Ridhima Pandit's TV show) is already here, we thought to take it one step further and make it more complicated."

Advertisement

The film Teri Baton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar have produced it. It also features legendary actor Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles.