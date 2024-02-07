Shahid Kapoor Defends Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’s Long Title, Compares It With DDLJ

Advertisement

Shahid Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The film is directed by Amit Joshi-Aradhana Shah and also features Kriti Sanon in the lead role. The romantic drama will hit the big screens on February 9. One of the things that has struck netizens’s attention in the movie is its title. Some have accused the makers of keeping a long title that does not read easily. Ahead of the film’s release, Shahid has defended the long title.

Shahid Kapoor compares the upcoming film to DDLJ

In an interview with Film Companion, Shahid Kapoor admitted that the long title of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya does feel ‘odd’. However, the actor argued that for love stories it is normal to have longer titles. He also recalled that scepticism regarding a film’s name is not new and he has dealt with the same during Jab We Met as well.

Comparing the long title of his upcoming film with the 1995 romance musical Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge, the actor said, “I remember when DDLJ came out, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. All the titles were like Ghatak, Ghayal, Jeet, that was the vibe and then this one long title came and I remember before the film came out, everybody was discussing that ‘it’s too long, we don’t know what they are saying’ but when you want to make a love story I feel, it’s okay to have slightly longer titles.”

Shahid Kapoor recalls facing cynicism for Jab We Met title

In the same conversation, Shahid Kapoor also recalled the time when his 2007 film Jab We Met was about to release, the makers received the same flak. He recalled that at the time, a mix of Hindi and English words in the title was not common. He remembered, “I remember when I did Jab We Met, everyone was like ‘what is this title?’ Because at that time, this whole thing of Hindi-English, like putting a Hindi and an English word in one title was not a thing.” He asserted that the film as well as the name is now considered ‘classic’. However, he also added that the makers of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya were prepared for the backlash on the long title.