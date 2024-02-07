English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 1st, 2024 at 16:57 IST

Shahid Kapoor Defends Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’s Long Title, Compares It With DDLJ

Shahid Kapoor has opened up on the long title of his upcoming film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The actor says he was prepared for the backlash.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor | Image:Varinder Chawla
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Shahid Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The film is directed by Amit Joshi-Aradhana Shah and also features Kriti Sanon in the lead role. The romantic drama will hit the big screens on February 9. One of the things that has struck netizens’s attention in the movie is its title. Some have accused the makers of keeping a long title that does not read easily. Ahead of the film’s release, Shahid has defended the long title. 

Shahid Kapoor compares the upcoming film to DDLJ 

In an interview with Film Companion, Shahid Kapoor admitted that the long title of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya does feel ‘odd’. However, the actor argued that for love stories it is normal to have longer titles. He also recalled that scepticism regarding a film’s name is not new and he has dealt with the same during Jab We Met as well. 

Comparing the long title of his upcoming film with the 1995 romance musical Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge, the actor said, “I remember when DDLJ came out, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. All the titles were like Ghatak, Ghayal, Jeet, that was the vibe and then this one long title came and I remember before the film came out, everybody was discussing that ‘it’s too long, we don’t know what they are saying’ but when you want to make a love story I feel, it’s okay to have slightly longer titles.” 

Shahid Kapoor recalls facing cynicism for Jab We Met title 

In the same conversation, Shahid Kapoor also recalled the time when his 2007 film Jab We Met was about to release, the makers received the same flak. He recalled that at the time, a mix of Hindi and English words in the title was not common. He remembered, “I remember when I did Jab We Met, everyone was like ‘what is this title?’ Because at that time, this whole thing of Hindi-English, like putting a Hindi and an English word in one title was not a thing.” He asserted that the film as well as the name is now considered ‘classic’. However, he also added that the makers of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya were prepared for the backlash on the long title. 

Advertisement

Published February 1st, 2024 at 16:57 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

11 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

11 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

12 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

12 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

12 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

14 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

17 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

17 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

17 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

17 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

17 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

20 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

20 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

20 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

20 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. How to Challenge JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Answer Key? Step-by-Step Guide

    Education21 minutes ago

  2. Banking on loans? Experts advise rate comparison

    Business News22 minutes ago

  3. Aamir Khan Auditioned For THIS Role In Laapataa Ladies

    Entertainment28 minutes ago

  4. ED Raids Premises Linked to Uttarakhand Cong Leader Harak Singh Rawat

    India News30 minutes ago

  5. LIVE: Uttarakhand Assembly Likely to Pass UCC Bill Today

    India News37 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement