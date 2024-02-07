Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 10:43 IST

Shahid Kapoor Opted For Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya As Women Population In India Is On Decline?

Shahid Kapoor dismissed reports claiming that he signed up for Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya because human population is on a decline.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor | Image:Varinder Chawla
Shahid Kapoor is currently gearing up for his upcoming film with Kriti Sanon titled Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. In recent interview with ANI, Shahid Kapoor dismissed reports claiming that he signed up for the movie because human population is on a decline. He further called the film a family entertainer love story.

 

Why did Shahid Kapoor decide to do Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya?

During the interview with ANI, Shahid Kapoor was asked whether he chose to be a part of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya to address that the population of women in countries, especially India, is on a decline. Responding to the question, he said, "Watch the film to know the answer to this question. This film is purely for entertainment purposes. Also, if you observe, there are several types of mobile phones available in the marketplace. Yet, we select only one type of phone. This is common human behaviour. Usually, humans seek what they want. Similar emotions are essayed for your loved ones."

“Sometimes in life, we fall in love with a person – whose way of life is very different from ours. Yet, we move ahead in life with that person. Love is like that only....,” Shahid added. Further talking about the film, the actor said, "Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is a family entertainer love story. It is a high-concept film...Kriti is playing the role of an AI robot and I am playing the role of a robotics engineer. It is a love story of the two..."

What more do we know about Teri Baaton Mei Aisa Uljha Jiya?

In Teri Baaton Mein Aise Uljha Jiya, Shahid plays a robotics engineer who develops feelings and eventually marries Kriti's character, Sifra, an AI (Artificial Intelligence) female robot. The film delves into an impossible love story set in the uncharted territory of artificial intelligence (AI).Meanwhile, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on February 9. 
 

Published January 30th, 2024 at 10:43 IST

