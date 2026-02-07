Shahid Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna To Reunite For Another Rom-Com After Cocktail 2

Shahid Kapoor is all set to see the release of his romantic action drama O' Romeo on Valentine's Day. The movie features him opposite Triptii Dimri, and the pair has teamed up for the first time. While all eyes are on this upcoming project, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, Shahid is reported to have already signed on to feature in another movie. Interestingly, it will see him paired with Rashmika Mandanna. But, this untitled film is not the first to feature Shahid and Rashmika.

The duo has been cast in the sequel of Cocktail. Alongside Shahid and Rashmika, Kriti Sanon will be seen in Cocktail 2. The movie is directed by Homi Adajania, who helmed the first installment too, featuring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty. Cocktail (2012) turned out to be a big hit and the same expectations are from the forthcoming sequel. Some portions of the film have been shot abroad in Sicily, Italy and images of the cast in skimpy, tropical outfits have already excited fans for what's in store.

The team of Cocktail 2 has wrapped up shooting on the upcoming film | Image: X

After Cocktail 2 releases, possibly in the second half of the year, Shahid and Rashmika are expected to reunite on the sets of another rom-com. This movie will be directed by Amit Sharma of Badhaai Ho and Maidaan fame. As per circulating reports, in Amit's film, Shahid and Rashmika's onscreen dynamics are expected to be more personal, emotional and layered compared to the breezy, modern relationship issues that will be explored in Cocktail 2. This means that while the actors may reunite for a film in a similar genre, the performances and storyline are expected to be completely different. This project is expected to go on the floors soon.

Rashmika and Shahid have locked back-to-back films together | Image: X

Apart from Cocktail 2 and the new movie with Rashmika, Shahid is expected to begin shooting for the second season of Farzi this year.