After Baahubali Gets An Animation Movie, SS Rajamouli Confirms Anime Adaptation Of RRR

SS Rajamouli is the master of universe building. The director's Baahubali franchise turned out to be a global blockbuster and now, after immense fan demand, an animation film titled Baahubali: The Eternal War is in the works. Before this project, a web series adaptation of the films was also in the works but it got shelved. Point being, the director is no stranger to franchises.

After Baahubali, Rajamouli upped the ante with RRR. While a sequel to the Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer is said to be in development ever since the period action drama released in 2022, no confirmation from the director has come forth in this aspect. However, fans of RRR will get to see their favourite characters Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) and Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) once again, albeit in a new style.

In interviews promoting his upcoming movie Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra, Rajamouli has confirmed that the world of RRR is set to expand. He said that he is planning to make an anime adaptation of RRR. He added that he has been in talks with several Japanese studios regarding the project and things should move forward soon. Rajamouli has long expressed his love for anime as an art form and is now set to make his own RRR anime, in collaboration.

This is likely the first time an Indian movie-inspired anime is being planned. Rajamouli is known to introduce new concepts to Indian cinema and his decision to make anime is another such move. Like Baahubali animation movie, Rajamouli may not direct the planned RRR anime, but is expected to be creatively involved in its making. More details on this project will be eagerly awaited by fans.