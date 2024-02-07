Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 5th, 2024 at 18:00 IST

Shahid Kapoor Saves Kriti Sanon From Falling, Paps Tease ‘Robot Ko Bacha Liya’

Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon will be seen next in the film Tere Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya for the promotion of which they were in Dubai.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Shahid
Shahid | Image:Varinder Chawla
Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are gearing up for the release of their film Tere Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The screen will feature the actors together for the first time. The film will hit the big screens on February 9. Ahead of the release of the film, the actors are busy in the pre-release event. They were spotted returning to the city earlier today when a fun interaction with paps went viral. 

Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon’s video goes viral 

On January 5, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon returned to Mumbai to promote their film in Dubai. The actors greeted the paparazzi and posed for the shutterbugs upon their arrival. However, in a now-viral moment, Kriti was almost about to run into a pole when Shahid pulled her and saved her from getting hurt. 

Reacting to Shahid’s actions, the paparazzi could be heard saying, “Robot ko bacha liya.” Both Shahid-Kriti could not control their laughter while listening to the comments of the media personnel. They were both caught on camera laughing at the comment. For the unversed, the comment was made in the context of Kriti portraying the role of a robot in the upcoming film Tere Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

Kriti Sanon on playing a robot 

In a conversation with PTI, Kriti delved deeper into the experience of portraying the role of a robot. The actress said, “She gives the feeling of an absolute human but she is not, so that fine line was there. When I was giving the shots for this character, I would often ask myself if a take was robotic enough or if I had overdone it. I had to find a balance. Sifra in the beginning was a little suffocating for me because I felt my hands were tied. But things got better as we got flowing."

Published February 5th, 2024 at 18:00 IST

