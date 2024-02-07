Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 22:27 IST

Shahid Kapoor Talks About Formula For Box Office Success, Says 'Didn't Take This Job Up...'

Shahid Kapoor, in a recent interview, revealed what goes behind signing a film and that creativity drives him to decide on offers.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Shahid Kapoor at TBMAUJ trailer launch event
Shahid Kapoor at TBMAUJ trailer launch event | Image:Varinder Chawla
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Shahid Kapoor is all set to star in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya opposite Kriti Sanon. The movie is releasing on February 9th in the theatres. While appearing at a recent promotional event for the movie, Shahid revealed his formula for how he decides what kind of movies he should do.

Shahid doesn’t want to do similar kinds of movies 

He shared with Bollywood Hungama, “For many stars, that's the formula to success. Maybe from a very business oriented mindset or from a collections/ numbers/association/relatability mindset that makes a lot of sense. But I'm not that guy. I'm fundamentally creative at heart. And I didn't take this job up to make safe decisions and to play safe and to do the same thing again and again.”

Shahid wants to do new and challenging things every time

The Vivaah actor continued, “I wanted to not know how something will turn out and go through that journey of discovery. I'm okay to fail. I don't have a problem. I think failure teaches you a lot. After working for over 20 years now, I've had my fair share of failures and now that I look back I'm like yeah I think I learned something from that and eventually it is your long-term growth that defines your career trajectory.”

“I think in today's time people are thinking very short term and everybody has a two-year plan or like a three-year plan.”

Advertisement

Shahid, however, doesn’t have a short-term plan. Kriti sitting beside him was quick to jump and add, “I don’t have a plan”. Shahid jokingly asked, “Being an engineer, you don’t have a plan?” 

Written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya also stars Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia, Rakesh Bedi, Anubha Fatehpuria and Rajesh Kumar.

Advertisement

Published January 30th, 2024 at 22:27 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

12 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

13 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

13 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

13 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

13 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

16 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

19 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

19 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

19 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

19 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

19 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: Uttarakhand Assembly Likely to Pass UCC Bill Today

    India News11 minutes ago

  2. Sidda Playing Politics: BJP Ahead of K'taka Congress' Delhi Protest

    Politics News14 minutes ago

  3. Delhi Court To Hear ED Complaint Against Kejriwal Skipping Summons Today

    India News16 minutes ago

  4. US President Joe Biden Wins Nevada Primary with 88%

    World21 minutes ago

  5. OTD: Anil Kumble's historic 10-wicket haul against Pakistan in Delhi

    Sports 21 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement