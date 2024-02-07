Updated January 30th, 2024 at 22:27 IST
Shahid Kapoor Talks About Formula For Box Office Success, Says 'Didn't Take This Job Up...'
Shahid Kapoor, in a recent interview, revealed what goes behind signing a film and that creativity drives him to decide on offers.
Shahid Kapoor is all set to star in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya opposite Kriti Sanon. The movie is releasing on February 9th in the theatres. While appearing at a recent promotional event for the movie, Shahid revealed his formula for how he decides what kind of movies he should do.
Shahid doesn’t want to do similar kinds of movies
He shared with Bollywood Hungama, “For many stars, that's the formula to success. Maybe from a very business oriented mindset or from a collections/ numbers/association/relatability mindset that makes a lot of sense. But I'm not that guy. I'm fundamentally creative at heart. And I didn't take this job up to make safe decisions and to play safe and to do the same thing again and again.”
Shahid wants to do new and challenging things every time
The Vivaah actor continued, “I wanted to not know how something will turn out and go through that journey of discovery. I'm okay to fail. I don't have a problem. I think failure teaches you a lot. After working for over 20 years now, I've had my fair share of failures and now that I look back I'm like yeah I think I learned something from that and eventually it is your long-term growth that defines your career trajectory.”
“I think in today's time people are thinking very short term and everybody has a two-year plan or like a three-year plan.”
Shahid, however, doesn’t have a short-term plan. Kriti sitting beside him was quick to jump and add, “I don’t have a plan”. Shahid jokingly asked, “Being an engineer, you don’t have a plan?”
Written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya also stars Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia, Rakesh Bedi, Anubha Fatehpuria and Rajesh Kumar.
Published January 30th, 2024 at 22:27 IST
