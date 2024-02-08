English
Updated February 7th, 2024 at 21:51 IST

Shahid Kapoor Teases Cop Drama Deva, Says 'It's An Edgy Action Thriller'

During an AMA session on his social media handle, Shahid Kapoor spills the beans about his next cop drama titled Deva, co-starring Pooja Hegde.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor | Image:shahidkapoor/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Shahid Kapoor, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming rom-com Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, held an Ask Me Session on his X handle where he answered all his fans' questions with a pinch of wittiness. During the interaction, he also spills the beans about his next film Deva, co-starring Pooja Hegde.

When a fan asked Shahid Kapoor about the details of Deva

To promote his upcoming film and keep his fans hooked, Shahid interacted with his fans on X. Among all was a fan who asked, "Sir any details about the movie #Deva?" To this, the actor revealed that it is a character-driven film and added that it's an "edgy action thriller".  "It’s an edgy action thriller lots of action and thrill and very character-driven out on 11th October," wrote Shahid.

Soon after he dropped the reply, the excited fans flooded the comment section expressing that they couldn't wait for Deva to hit the theatres.

More about Deva

Helmed by Rosshan Andrrews, the film is an action thriller and the team has already wrapped up its first schedule in Mumbai. Apart from Shahid and Pooja, the film also stars Pavail Gulati. Opening up about working with Shahid and director Rosshan, he said in the statement, "I am incredibly excited to embark on this exhilarating journey and absolutely thrilled to collaborate with exceptional talents like Shahid Kapoor and the amazing director Rosshan Andrrews”.

Deva (2024) - IMDb

The actor further stated, “This opportunity not only represents a significant milestone for me but also a challenge that I wholeheartedly welcome and am eager to embrace. It’s going to be a fun ride.”

The film is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur of Roy Kapur Films and Zee Studios. The film will release on the occasion of Dusshera - on October 11. 

Published February 7th, 2024 at 21:51 IST

