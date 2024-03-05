Advertisement

Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan starrer Shaitaan will debut in theaters on March 4. Ahead of the release, the advance booking for the film was opened by the makers and it has already sold more than 22,000 tickets. With that, the movie has managed to earn something over Rs 50 lakhs ahead of its release.

Shaitaan earns Rs 50 Lakh in ticket sale ahead of release

As per the industry tracking website Sacnilk, Shaitaan has sold a total of 22157 tickets as of the time of writing the article, which results in around Rs 51 lakhs collection ahead of the film release. The movie still has 3 more days before its theatrical debut and going by the trends is expected to make a successful opening at the box office.

What is Shaitaan about?

The film takes the audience on a journey with Kabir and his family as their fun weekend retreat takes a nightmarish turn when they let a friendly but mysterious stranger into their house. As the clock ticks, the family will be forced to confront their worst fears in this gripping tale that deals with the sinister elements of Indian Black Magic.

Ajay Devgn returns as the protective father, while R Madhavan's portrayal of a sinister character will send shivers down the audience's spines. Interestingly, Shaitaan marks Jyotika's return to Hindi films after 25 years. Moreover, it reunites her with R Madhavan after two decades, while also marking her first collaboration with Devgn.

The film is presented by Jio Studios, Devgn Films and Panorama Studios and is produced by Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak. Helmed by Vikas Bahl, the film is set to theatrically release on March 8, 2024.