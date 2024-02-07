English
Updated January 19th, 2024 at 11:34 IST

Shaitaan: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyotika Starrer Film on Black Magic Gets Title & Release Date

Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyotika have joined hands for a supernatural thriller, directed by Vikas Bahl. The makers also shared the poster of the film.

Republic Entertainment Desk
A file photo of Ajay Devgn, Jyotika, R Madhavan
A file photo of Ajay Devgn, Jyotika, R Madhavan | Image:Instagram
  • 2 min read
Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyotika have joined hands for an upcoming supernatural thriller titled Shaitaan. Along with the title announcement of the film, the makers unveiled the intriguing poster of the film. Shaitaan is going to be a gripping tale that will take viewers into a sinister journey with elements of Indian black magic. The film is slated to hit the theatres on March 8, 2024. 

Shaitaan poster 

What more do we know about Shaitaan?

Shaitaan helmed by Vikas Bahl of Super 30 fame will mark the Hindi film debut of Janki Bodiwala, well known for her role in Chhello Divas.  Ajay Devgn was reportedly the first one to join the star cast of the film Shaitaan, followed by R Madhavan and Jyotika. 

After much-anticipation, the makers of Shaitaan shared the first glimpse of the movie. In the first poster, viewers saw a glimpse voodoo dolls placed in alignment. While the makers have announced the title of the film, the other details of Shaitaan starring the three actors are still under wraps.

Ajay Devgn announces the title of his film | Image: X

 

Meanwhile, Shaitaan is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. The film is directed by Vikas Bahl, well known for his work in the film Queen starring Kangana Ranaut. 

A file photo of Ajay Devgn | Image: X

 

Jyotika to make her Bollywood comeback with Shaitaan

The Chandramukhi actress will play a prominent role in the film. For those unversed, Jyotika is returning to Bollywood after a 25-year absence and has signed on to star in her second Hindi comeback film, Sri, alongside Rajkummar Rao. Meanwhile, Shaitaan is reportedly shot in Mussoorie, Mumbai, and London. Jyotika will return to Bollywood after two decades with the supernatural thriller Shaitaan co-starring Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan. Jyotika's last Bollywood outing was in the 2001 film Little John, directed by Singeetham Srinivasa Rao.

 

Published January 19th, 2024 at 11:27 IST

