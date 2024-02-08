Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 13th, 2024 at 21:03 IST

Shakti Kapoor's Iconic Comedy Role Was Offered To This Actor First

In a recent interview, Shakti Kapoor has revealed that he wasn’t the first choice to play the popular role of Crime Master Gogo in Andaz Apna Apna.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Shakti Kapoor and Aamir Khan
Shakti Kapoor and Aamir Khan | Image:Youtubescreengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Rajkumar Santoshi's 1994 comedy film Andaz Apna Apna has attained cult status over the years, with iconic characters like Amar, Prem, and the unforgettable Crime Master Gogo becoming integral to Indian pop culture. In a recent interview with Digital Commentary, Shakti Kapoor who played the iconic villain in the movie revealed how he wasn’t the first choice for that role.

Who was the first choice for the role of Crime Master Gogo?

The popular character of Crime Master Gogo was originally intended to be portrayed by veteran actor Tinnu Anand. However, due to Anand being abroad during the film's shooting schedule, Kapoor was approached to fill the role almost towards the end of the filming process.

Shakti Kapoor as crime master gogo | Image: ANI

Shakti shared, "Nearly 70 per cent of the filming had already been completed when they approached me. Despite expressing concerns about starting filming in just three days due to date issues, the makers persistently requested my involvement. To find a solution, I proposed shooting my scenes during the night, to which all the stars agreed.”

Advertisement

Did you know Shakti Kapoor sought Tinnu Anand’s permission before playing Crime Master Gogo?

Kapoor revealed that he sought Anand's permission before taking on the role, stating, "I reached out to Tinnu, asking if he was okay with me playing the role instead of him. Fortunately, he had no reservations." Kapoor credited Anand for the creative contributions to Gogo's character, including the outfit and the iconic dialogue “ankhen nikalke goti khelunga.”

Advertisement

Reflecting on the everlasting popularity of Crime Master Gogo, Kapoor further in the interview also recounted an amusing incident at an international airport where Aamir Khan mentioned searching for a Crime Master Gogo-themed t-shirt. Kapoor's son swiftly located one and gifted it to Aamir who proudly sported it at a party. Despite the character's merchandising success, Kapoor humorously noted that he never received any royalties from these ventures.

Advertisement

Published January 13th, 2024 at 21:03 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

4 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

4 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

7 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

7 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

7 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

10 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

10 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

10 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

14 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World3 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement