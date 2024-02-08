Advertisement

Rajkumar Santoshi's 1994 comedy film Andaz Apna Apna has attained cult status over the years, with iconic characters like Amar, Prem, and the unforgettable Crime Master Gogo becoming integral to Indian pop culture. In a recent interview with Digital Commentary, Shakti Kapoor who played the iconic villain in the movie revealed how he wasn’t the first choice for that role.

Who was the first choice for the role of Crime Master Gogo?

The popular character of Crime Master Gogo was originally intended to be portrayed by veteran actor Tinnu Anand. However, due to Anand being abroad during the film's shooting schedule, Kapoor was approached to fill the role almost towards the end of the filming process.

Shakti Kapoor as crime master gogo | Image: ANI

Shakti shared, "Nearly 70 per cent of the filming had already been completed when they approached me. Despite expressing concerns about starting filming in just three days due to date issues, the makers persistently requested my involvement. To find a solution, I proposed shooting my scenes during the night, to which all the stars agreed.”

Did you know Shakti Kapoor sought Tinnu Anand’s permission before playing Crime Master Gogo?

Kapoor revealed that he sought Anand's permission before taking on the role, stating, "I reached out to Tinnu, asking if he was okay with me playing the role instead of him. Fortunately, he had no reservations." Kapoor credited Anand for the creative contributions to Gogo's character, including the outfit and the iconic dialogue “ankhen nikalke goti khelunga.”

Reflecting on the everlasting popularity of Crime Master Gogo, Kapoor further in the interview also recounted an amusing incident at an international airport where Aamir Khan mentioned searching for a Crime Master Gogo-themed t-shirt. Kapoor's son swiftly located one and gifted it to Aamir who proudly sported it at a party. Despite the character's merchandising success, Kapoor humorously noted that he never received any royalties from these ventures.