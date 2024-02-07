Advertisement

Shankar Mahadevan was among the many artists who performed at the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony. The singer gave goosebumps moments to everyone present at the ceremony and also to the ones watching from the comfort of their home with his powerful voice.

#WATCH | Singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan sings Ram Bhajan at Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. pic.twitter.com/n5ObAHJiBR — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

Shankar Mahadevan's Performance at Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

He sang Tulsi Das' Shri Ram Chandra Kripalu Bhajmann to add divine energy to the holy event. The singer was seen serenading everyone with Ram bhajans. Shankar had been very excited for the homecoming of Ram Lalla. Earlier, when he landed in Ayodhya, he mentioned that he feels blessed. Before Shankar's performance, singer Sonu Nigam graced the stage with his melodious voice. Singer Anuradha Paudwal also sang a couple of devotional tunes in praise of Lord Rama.

More about Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony

Along with several veterans and renowned people, actors and celebrities have also graced the occasion with their presence in Ayodhya today. This comes as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see Lord Rama return back with pomp and show to his birthplace. The invitees who arrived early this morning included Anupam Kher, Kailash Kher, Jubin Nautiyal, Prasson Joshi, Manoj Joshi, Sachin Tendulkar, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Hema Malini, Kangana Ranaut, Rajnikant, Pavan Kalyan. Madhur Bhandarkar, Subhash Ghai, Shefali Shah and Sonu Nigam also arrived in Ayodhya on Sunday.

