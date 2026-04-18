Shararat: Aditya Dhar Was 'Not Fully Convinced' About Dhurandhar's Most Viral Song, Credits Choreographer Vijay Ganguly For The Track

Ever since the release and the phenomenal success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the filmmaker of the duology, Aditya Dhar, has been penning appreciation notes for all those who worked behind the scenes in the juggernaut. After lengthy notes for the stunt team, action coordinators, and DOPs and casting directors, the director took to his Instagram account to write a gratitude note for choreographer Vijay Ganguly.

In the long note, the filmmaker admitted that he was not very sure about the ‘lip-sync dance track' Shararat in the movie. He credited the confidence of Ganguly to make the song what it became and called it one of his ‘favourite parts of the film.’ In the message, he also heaped praise on Ganguly's vision and made a note of his father, Anil Ganguly, who was a popular Indian film director and screenwriter.

In his message, Dhar wrote, "Choreographer par excellence- Vijay Ganguly. With Vijay, it always begins with instinct. He doesn’t just hear music, he feels it and then translates that feeling into something you can see.

What surprised me most about Dhurandhar was how much he thinks like a director. It made my job easier in ways I didn’t expect. Maybe it’s years of experience, or maybe it’s in his DNA, being the great Anil Ganguly’s son, but there’s a storyteller in him that goes beyond choreography."

Mentioning the only dance track in the film, Dhar wrote, “I still remember our conversations around ‘Shararat.’ I wasn’t fully convinced about doing a lip-sync dance track in the film. But Vijay just smiled and said, “Let’s go for it sir, it’ll be fun.” That one push gave Shashwat and me the confidence we needed. And what came out of it is honestly one of my favourite parts of the film. That’s who he is, someone who shows up, not just physically but emotionally. Even on the toughest days, his infectious smile and childlike excitement made everything feel lighter.”



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A Dhurandhar BTS shared by Aditya Dhar | Image: X

Aditya Dhar also mentioned other songs from the movie and wrote, "From ‘Didi’ to the madness of Fa9la (Flipperachi)with Akshaye Khanna, he brought heart, detail, and total commitment. He’s not just a brilliant choreographer, he’s a true team player. Grateful for you, Vijay. Rooting for everything that’s coming your way."

Aditya also shared unseen BTS from the shooting of Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge in the note.





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