Zayn Malik Health Update: Singer Cancels Fan Events After Sudden Hospitalization, Reportedly Due To Heart Ailment

Zayn Malik took to his Instagram stories to share his health update with his fans and followers. The former One Direction band member left his well-wishers worried by sharing a photo from a hospital bed. Via a social media update, the singer mentioned that he is still ‘unexpectedly recovering' from an undisclosed illness.

He wrote in a message, “To my fans – Thank you to all of you for your love & support now & always – been a long week and am still unexpectedly recovering.” In the message, the singer did not mention what ailment he is suffering from. This comes on the release of Malik's fifth full-length record, Konnakol, on April 17.

The new album marks exactly 10 years since Zayn Malik became the first member of One Direction to release a solo record. His 2016 album Mind of Mine was a declaration of autonomy for the young performer, with ambitious R&B tracks from a strong singer known for his breathy falsetto. He was playing to his strengths then, and has continued to do so in the decade that followed.



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In the Instagram message, Zayn Malik also expressed gratitude to the medical staff tending to him. He wrote, "Thank you to the incredible hospital staff of Drs, nurses, cardiologists, management, admin and everyone who has helped along the way and continue to. You are all legends! Big big love xx z (sic)." It was the mention of a cardiologist that sparked worry among his fans.

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