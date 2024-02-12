Advertisement

Renowned Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, who is known for her memorable performances in hit songs like Main Aayi Hoon U.P. Bihar Lootne and Shut Up & Bounce, recently talked about the massive popularity of her musical numbers despite having some major box office failures.

Shilpa credits her songs for keeping her relevant for more than three decades

In a candid conversation with IANS, Shetty expressed gratitude for the lasting impact her songs have had on audiences. Reflecting on the nostalgia-inducing charm of 90s cinema, Shilpa said, “You can forget movies, maybe my movies didn’t do well at the box office but my songs always did very well. You may not remember the name of the character I played but you’ll remember the name of the song I have performed.”

Attributing much of her success to the power of music, Shilpa acknowledged that songs played an important part in shaping her career. "I give a lot of credit to music because a lot of our careers were built based on it. I did major films with all the music companies because they found me lucky and even I continue to emphasise how important music is," she remarked.

Speaking on the contemporary landscape of Bollywood, Shilpa further detailed, "When the music works, automatically the masses and children relate to it."

Shilpa was recently seen in Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force where she played a determined cop Tara Shetty in Rohit's OTT directorial venture. The series featured her sharing the screen with Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi among others.

When Shilpa had a major downfall with more than 5 back-to-back flops

Having debuted with Baazigar in 1993, Shilpa had a rough patch which might not be the easiest thing to forget for anyone. The streak of films that took her filmography down the hill were Courage (1996), Small Government (1996), Tool (1997), Justice (1997 and Anger (1998).

(With inputs from IANS)