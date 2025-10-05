Shootout at Lokhandwala Director Sanjay Gupta Brings Home Swanky Ride That Has A Terminator Connection | Photos

Bollywood director Sanjay Gupta, known for making movies like Kaante, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Shootout at Wadala and others, recently brought home a Harley Davidson Fat Boy. The director seemed smitten with the superbike for a long time and has finally parked it in his garage. He posted photos of the bike on social media, showing it off.

Sanjay Gupta rides a Harley Davidson Fat Boy | Image: Instagram

According to various retail websites, the Harley Davidson Fat Boy comes with various price tags, all in the upwards of ₹20 lakh. However, Gupta's bike stands out as the model that he brought home resembles the one that featured in James Cameron's Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991), in an iconic chase sequence featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger on the beast.

Gupta also posted this reference on X a while back before he brought the wheels to his home. Sharing a clip from Terminator 2 that shows the Hollywood action star Schwarzenegger riding the slick and stylish Harley Davidson Fat Boy, Gupta wrote, "This one sequence made the HARLEY DAVIDSON FAT BOY into a legend (sic)."

On bringing home the new bike, Gupta expressed his excitement, writing on Instagram, “For a true biker a new bike coming home is like a new baby coming home. The unparalleled joy, the swelling in the chest, the stars in the eyes and the thumping heart beat. Can’t wait to hit the road, feel the wind in my face and the adrenaline pump in my heart (sic).”

The estimated starting price of a Harley Davidson Fat Boy is above ₹20 lakh | Image: Instagram

