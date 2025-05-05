Shraddha Kapoor Makes A Shocking Power Move After Stree 2, Ekta Kapoor Agrees To Her Hefty Fees And...

Shraddha Kapoor delivered one of the biggest commercial hits in Bollywood last year with Stree 2. While a credit war over the film's success accompanied its superhit status, the team has moved on from it to their respective new projects. Shraddha is reportedly in talks for her next film with producer Ekta Kapoor and director Rahi Anil Barve of Tumbbad fame. The details of this “high-concept thriller” are under wraps, but Shraddha's reported fees for the film has become a source of speculation in media reports.

Shraddha Kapoor's last release Stree 2 was a blockbuster | Image: Instagram

Shraddha's big commercial move in Bollywood

After the success of Stree 2, which grossed around ₹600 crore nett at the domestic box office, Shraddha is flooded with film offers. She might have zeroed in on her next project too. Tumbbad director Rahi Anil Barve has distanced himself from the horror movie sequel and is focussed on individual projects. He is said to have tapped the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actress for his next cinema outing.

Reportedly, Shraddha is said to be charging ₹17 crore for the film. In addition to this, the actress has also got a profit-sharing clause added to her agreement and will be getting a certain percentage of share in the profits post the film's release. This is among the highest remunerations for a female actor in Indian cinema and certainly a power move by the star actress.

Shraddha's upcoming projects

Shraddha's long-stalled project Nagin with director Vishal Furia is also said to begin rolling this year. However, the uncertainty around the film has increased after Kartik Aaryan's Nagzilla has been announced. It remains to be seen whether the Nagin universe materialises or is shelved.

Shraddha is also said to star in Nagin movie universe directed by Vishal Furia | Iamge: Instagram