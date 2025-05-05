Not Samantha, But With Sobhita Dhulipala: Is Naga Chaitanya Rushing Parenthood?

Naga Chaitanya has begun a new chapter in his life after his divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu in 2021. The Thandel star married Sobhita Dhulipala in an intimate ceremony in December last year. Of late, speculation has been rife that the newlywed couple is expecting their first child together.

The chatter around Sobhita's rumoured pregnancy intensified after the Major actress was seen in loosely fitted clothing. At the WAVE Summit in Mumbai, she wore a saree, which many believed was a concerted effort to conceal that she was expecting. A family source privy to the matter has addressed the hearsay around ChaySo expecting their first child together after months of marriage.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala married in December 2024 | Image: Instagram

Sobhita's rumoured pregnancy: Here's the truth

The source revealed that there is no truth to the rumour. Interestingly, when there was speculation around the reason behind Naga Chaitanya's divorce from Samantha, some media reports claimed that The Family Man actress was planning to start a family with her now ex-husband before the separation happened.

She even laid down conditions before signing the movie Shaakuntalam as she wanted to plan her baby around the shooting schedule. However, that never happened and the couple separated. With Sobhita's rumoured pregnancy doing the rounds in media reports, Naga Chaitanya's intent to become a father has also gained traction.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya were married between 2017-2021 | Image: X