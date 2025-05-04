Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn Starrer Crushes Suriya's Retro And Nani Starrer HIT 3 On First Weekend

Raid 2 Box Office Collection: When movies release on the same day, a comparison of their business is imperative. Ajay Devgn headliner Raid 2 released alongside 2 big regional releases - Tamil movie Retro and HIT 3 starring Nani in Telugu. The Bollywood crime thriller has emerged as a fan favourite after the first weekend of release. The film, a sequel to the 2018 Raid, is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta and follows the life of IRS officer Amay Patnaik, who is uncovering yet another white collar crime. Riteish Deshmukh plays the antagonist, a corrupt union minister who boasts a clean public image of being a social worker.

Raid 2 surpasses ₹70 crore on first weekend

Raid 2 opened to a staggering ₹19.25 crore at the domestic box office. While Nani's starrer HIT 3 opened to a much more ₹21 crore, the Ajay Devgn starrer quickly surpassed the Telugu film at the box office. The crime thriller witnessed ups and downs in collection ever since its release, but has wrapped up the first weekend on a decent note.



Also Read: Raid 2 Vs Singham Again: Ajay Devgn Takes Nearly 54% Pay Cut In Crime Thriller Directed By Raj Kumar Gupta

Raid 2 minted ₹12 crore on Friday, followed by ₹18 crore on Saturday. As per Sacnilk's early estimates, the Ajay Devgn movie has collected ₹21.25 crore on Sunday. The figure might increase after the addition of the late-night shows collection. After the end of the 4-day theatrical run, the movie has amassed a total of ₹70.50 crore.



Also Read: Raid 2 Vs Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn Starrer Mints ₹5 Crore More Than Akshay Kumar Film

What is the budget of Raid 2?

Raid 2 is made on a budget of ₹48 crore. As per reports, the film has already broken even at the box office. For the movie, Ajay Devgn has been paid ₹20 crore as remuneration, reportedly. Riteish Deshmukh, portraying Dada Manohar Bhai, charged ₹4 crore for his role, while Vaani Kapoor, who has replaced Ileana D'Cruz in the film, took home ₹1 crore.