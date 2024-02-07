Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 11:31 IST

Shraddha Kapoor Reveals About Her Next Projects After Stree 2: Ek Hai Mythological Zone Se...

Shraddha Kapoor, who is currently gearing up for Stree 2, has an impressive lineup of movies in her pipeline. She talked about them in a fan meet online.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor | Image:Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Shraddha Kapoor, who is currently gearing up for Stree 2, has an impressive lineup of movies in her pipeline. Last year, her film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar with Ranbir Kapoor was a blockbuster in theatres. Recently, the actress spilled the beans about her upcoming projects in a chat with her fans and a video of the same has gone viral on Reddit.

Shraddha Kapoor talks about her next films after Stree 2

In the video, a fan of Shraddha Kapoor asked her about her upcoming films and said, "When are you announcing new films?" Responding to the question, she said, "Toh dekho abhi, Stree 2 hai. Aur 2-3 filme abhi develop ho rahi hai aur both interesting zone me hai. Aur mai chahti hu k mai jo bhi kaam karu vo mai sabse best karu. Zyada kuch nahi batana chahungi aap sab ko legin, jo filme develop bhi ho rahi hai vo ek hai mythological zone se adapted kuch ho raha hai aur ek time travel k zone me hai. So, these are coming up. Hopefully, aap sab excited honge aur of course Stree 2 aa rahi hai. (Now, Stree 2 is coming. There are 2-3 more films that are being developed right now. One of them is adapted from the mythological zone and the other one is in the time travel zone.)"

Shraddha Kapoor reveals her movie line-up ( Stree 2, one mythology, time travel zone movie ) in a fan meet yesterday.
byu/divaista inBollyBlindsNGossip

Pankaj Tripathi drops a hint about Stree 2

During the AMA session on Reddit, a fan asked Pankaj Tripathi to give an update about Stree 2 from Pankaj Tripathi. Responding to the question, the actor shared a GIF from his web series Mirzapur that read, "Balak, kyun darna chahte ho?" This cryptic yet playful response has piqued fans' interest and excitement about what surprises await the highly anticipated sequel of Stree.

Dinesh Vijan is developing a larger horror-comedy universe, including the Stree franchise. Other films and franchises in this universe include Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's Bhediya, which is set for a sequel soon. This universe also includes the film Roohi, starring Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Aparshakti Khurana, who made cameo appearances in Varun Dhawan's Bhediya. Shraddha Kapoor also appeared in a song from the film.

Published February 6th, 2024 at 11:00 IST

