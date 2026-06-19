Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha Teaser, Attached With Cocktail 2, Leaks Online | Watch

2 years after her last outing, Stree 2, Shraddha Kapoor is all set to return to the big screen. The actress will be seen next in Maddock's Eetha. A teaser of the movie was exclusively attached to the production house's recent release, Cocktail 2. Cinegoers who caught early shows of Cocktail 2 were also the first ones to witness the teaser of Eetha.

It must be noted that the makers of Eetha have not officially shared the teaser of the Shraddha Kapoor starrer, and the clips going viral are leaks from the cinema hall. The leaked teaser has gone viral online. Social media users are now widely resharing the clip.



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Netizens hail Shraddha Kapoor's unseen avtar in Eetha teaser

The first impression of the teaser of Eetha has been phenomenal. Fans of Shraddha Kapoor and other cinegoers have hailed her performance in the brief clip that features her as a dancer and as an expecting mother. Some have called Shraddha the ‘best actress of modern times’ simply by the teaser.

While more details of the movie have been kept under wraps, netizens are already rooting for Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha, which is based on the life of Marathi Lavani dancer Vithabai Narayangaonkar. While bankrolled by Maddock Pictures, Eetha is not a part of the horror comedy universe by the banner, which featured the Stree franchise. The makers have locked the August 28 release date of Shraddha Kapoor starrer Eetha.



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