Maa Inti Bangaaram X Review: Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Big Screen Comeback Worth The Hype?

Maa Inti Bangaaram X Review: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who took a brief break to tend to her health, is back on the big screen with her latest offering. The action film, which was scheduled to arrive on May 15, finally hit the big screens today, June 19. The actioner marks Samantha's first big screen outing since Kushi (2023) and her web series Citadel Hunny Bunny (2024). Social media users who caught early shows of Maa Inti Bangaaram took to their X (formerly Twitter) account to share their initial reviews of the movie.

Is Maa Inti Bangaaram worth the hype?

Cinegoers who caught early shows of the Samantha starrer took to their X account to sing praises of the actress. Cinegoers have unanimously praised her performance. Fans have been hyping her up for perfectly alternating between intense action scenes and softer drama sequences.

While some called the movie a ‘mass, family entertainer’, others criticised its ‘predictable’ storyline. A ‘weak villain arc’, ‘familiar story’ and ‘dull climax’ received criticism from the audience. Samantha, however, received massive praise for her action sequences.

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Maa Inti Bangaaram follows a woman who arrives in a traditional household as the new daughter-in-law - composed, obedient, scrutinised. What the family doesn't know is what she's hiding. When the past she buried refuses to stay buried, she must protect the very people who don't fully trust her, without ever letting them see who she really is, read a press note. Produced by Raj Nidimoru, Samantha and Himank Duvvuru, the film is helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Nandini Reddy.