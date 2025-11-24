Shraddha Kapoor Shares Glimpse Of Plastered Leg After Suffering Injury On Eetha Set, Confirms Collaborating With Rumoured Boyfriend Rahul Mody

Shraddha Kapoor connected with her fans via an ask session on social media. During the chat, she shared details of her personal and professional life with her followers. The Stree 2 fame also shared a health update after sustaining a leg injury on the sets of her film, Eetha. The actress also confirmed collaborating with her rumoured boyfriend, Rahul Mody, soon.

What did Shraddha Kapoor say about her leg injury?

Responding to a query about her health and about the condition of her leg injury, the actress showed a video of her plastered leg and said, “Terminator ki tarah ghoom rahi hoon. Muscle tear hai. Theek ho jaayega. Bas thoda rest karna hai but I’ll be absolutely fine (I am roaming around like a terminator. It’s a muscle tear; it will heal soon. I just need a bit of rest, but I’ll be absolutely fine)." She assured her fans that they do not need to worry about her health and that she is recovering.



Shraddha Kapoor to work with her boyfriend in the next film?

In the same conversation, Shraddha spoke about her two upcoming projects. The actress shared that since the first one has not been announced yet, she cannot talk about it openly. She also added, “Uske baad main Rahul ki film kar rahi hu. Uske baare mein bindaas baat kar sakti hu. Startup ki duniya ki film hai. Hustle culture energy pe based hai. Mere liye naya kism ka role hai jo bohot zyada challenging hai. (After that, I’m doing Rahul’s film. I can talk about it freely. It’s a film set in the world of startups, based on hustle-culture energy. For me, it’s a new kind of role that’s very challenging."

Shraddha also shared that she has become selective while choosing her roles. She added, “Aur abhi main consciously yehi decide kar rahi hu ki mujhe is type ke roles hi karne hain jaha par main as an actor bohot zyada challenge hoti hu aur ek active character play karti hu. Isliye bohot soch samajh ke scripts ko padh rahi hu aur decide kar rahi hu main kis type ki filmein karna chahti hu. (And right now I’m consciously deciding that I only want to do roles where I’m pushed a lot as an actor and where I play an active character. That’s why I’m reading scripts very carefully and deciding what kind of films I want to do."



