Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand Evicted, Show Gets Its Top 8 Contestants Ahead of Grand Finale

Bigg Boss 19: The Weekend Ka Vaar episode on November 23 concluded with the eviction of Kunickaa Sadanand. This comes two weeks before the Grand Finale of the show on December 7. The contestants gave an emotional farewell to the veteran actress.

Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand evicted

Since there was no eviction last week, all contestants of the Bigg Boss 19 house remained nominated except for Shehbaz Badesha. In the weekend episode, Salman Khan announced that Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Malti Chahar, and Kunickaa Sadanand received the fewest votes in the week. Reacting to her eviction, the actress shared, "Surviving in the show for 13 weeks is quite a big deal for me."

The weekend episode of Bigg Boss 19 also featured Ektaa Kapoor, Fatima Sana Sheikh and Vijay Varma as guests. The guests also interacted with Kunickaa and appreciated her performance in the past 13 weeks. Social media users have shared mixed reactions to her eviction.

A user wrote, “Well played better than lot of contestents". Another contestant wrote, “She was better than ashnoor and malti”. Expressing happiness at her eviction, a user mentioned, “I am not happy bcz inko kab ke nikalna chahiye tha”. Echoing the sentiment, a user wrote, “Bhut time lga diya nikalne me hi."



