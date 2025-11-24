Watch Video: Jennifer Lopez Performs Her Hit Tracks, Puts Up A High Voltage Show At Netra Mantena-Vamsi Gadiraju Wedding

Jennifer Lopez made her first trip to India for the wedding ceremony of Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju. The couple's wedding nuptials concluded on November 23, and they held a reception party on the same evening. The American singer and songwriter performed her hit tracks and enthralled the guests at the reception.

Jennifer Lopez set the stage ablaze at the Udaipur wedding

Videos and photos of Jennifer Lopez performing at the wedding have surfaced on social media. The singer crooned some of her hit tracks like Waiting for Tonight, Get On the Floor, Play, Save Me Tonight, Get Right, Ain’t Your Mama and more. Jennifer opted for a nude and black bodysuit, which featured cutout detailing. In a costume change, the singer donned a golden, shimmery bodysuit with fringes.

Social media users have been heaping praises on Jennifer Lopez for delivering a high-energy performance at the age of 56. In other videos from the event, the singer could be seen congratulating the newlyweds and raising a toast for them. Jennifer Lopez left immediately after the performance. Several videos of the singer at the Udaipur airport have emerged on social media. She dressed up in an all black ensemble, teamed with a big fur coat for the trip.



Jennifer Lopez dresses up in a pink Manish Malhotra saree at the Udaipur wedding