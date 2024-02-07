Advertisement

Shreyas Talpade had an angioplasty after going into cardiac arrest in December, last year. He suffered a cardiac arrest and was taken to the hospital. After his angioplasty, the actor bounced back quickly and is now robust and well. Shreyas celebrated his 48th birthday on Saturday, January 27, and cut the cake in the presence of the media. During the celebrations, the actor also shared his health update.

Shreyas Talpade expresses gratitude to fans

On his birthday, Shreyas expressed gratitude to everyone who wished for his recovery. The actor said that he is happy and thankful that everything is returning to normal for him. He mentioned during the conversation that since it's his first birthday after the heart attack, there won't be many festivities and he will be spending time with his family.

Shreyas said, “One thing which I realised in the last few days is that I was constantly working. It's important to give time to yourself and your family. Hence, I'm spending my birthday with family. My daughter has been making a lot of preparations for my birthday today. So, I couldn't have asked for a bigger gift and a bigger celebration than this."

Heaping praises on his wife for being his support system through his recovery, Shreyas added, “It's the biggest gift. I'm fortunate to have such a life partner. Deepti ne literally 'mujhe maut ke mooh se wapas laaya hai’."

What happened to Shreyas Talpade?

Shreyas Talpade is one of the renown actors in the Bollywood and Marathi film industry. He is known for films such as Golmaal and Kaun Pravin Tambe among others. He also gained praise for his exceptional voice in Pushpa. The actor is also the founder of the OTT platform dedicated to theater artist - Navarasa. The actor, a few days ago, suffered heart attack and was immediately rushed to the hospital. The news was confirmed by his wife Deepti. Fortunately, the actor was saved and is now recovering.

