Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone will be released on Thursday, January 25. As the release date is nearing, the makers held a press conference where the director Siddharth Anand was asked about the trailer being labelled "jingoistic". The trailer was released earlier this month and received negative reviews from Pakistani celebs such as Hania Aamir and Adnan Siddiqui.

Siddharth Anand on Fighter being labelled 'jingoistic'

Replying to the question, Siddharth called Fighter a "patriotic film" and said that it stands against terrorism and not another country. He continued that when it came to the trailer they put out a few lines. "You cannot play out the whole film. Then why will you go to the theatre? You do raise some questions, some sparks so that people can come and watch the film. Hence, our trailer has serviced exactly that motive," he added.

The director is happy with the response and said, "It's made them inquisitive, and I would tell them to come to theatres, and all your questions would be answered. You will understand the content and emotions behind it."

Siddharth Anand calls Fighter Bharat ki film hai

The director further added, "We have emphasised the same through Fighter and once you see it, you will understand... I think I would call it (Fighter trailer) more nationalistic than jingoistic. Some things are just being taken out of context. I would say it again that watch the film first. I don't want to spur a lot of unnecessary controversies. Fighter is a happy Indian film. Bharat ki film hai (It is Bharat’s film). It's a patriotic film.”

Apart from Hrithik and Deepika, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in the pivotal roles.

