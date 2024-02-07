English
Siddharth Anand On Transition From Rom-Coms To Action Flicks: I Was Tired

Siddharth Anand, who helmed several rom-com films like Hum Tum and Anjaana Anjaani, switched the genre of his movies to action in 2014 with Bang Bang.

Siddharth Anand
Siddharth Anand’s Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, opened to a positive response from critics and is standing steady at the box office. The filmmaker, who has helmed several rom-com films like Hum Tum, Ta Ra Rum Pum and Anjaana Anjaani, switched the genre of his movies to action in 2014 with Bang Bang and has been continuing this streak with War, Pathaan, and now Fighter. When asked the reason behind the change, Siddharth said he got tired of the rom-com genre.

Siddharth Anand on getting bored with the rom-com genre

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Siddharth Anand revealed the reason of putting the rom-com genre behind. The filmmaker said, “Mujhse abhi normal picture banayi nahi jayegi (Now, I can't make a normal movie). I’m bored of repeating myself. I think that happened to me when I made Anjaana Anjaani. Anjaana Anjaani jab maine banayi na, mere ko laga mai abhi yeh genre se thoda oob gaya hun, rom com se (When I made Anjaana Anjaani, I felt like I had become a bit tired with this genre, the rom com genre).” 

 

Siddharth Anand was feeling burnt out 

He continued that Anjaana Anjaani was his fourth film in the genre and was made almost entirely by instinct at the time. He then realized that he was beginning to feel a little burned out which led him to change his focus to action flicks. 

Diving deep into his transition to action, Siddharth added, “Fortunately I shifted to action, and in my action also I’m just trying to keep challenging myself. I don't want that burnout, I want to do something different every time. I’m probably the only director who has made so many action franchises. I just don't want to find that comfort space that I felt in Anjaana Anjaani.”

Fighter hit the theatres on the eve of Republic Day, which is January 25. Apart from Hrithik and Deepika, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles.

 

 

 

